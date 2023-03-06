Nigeria: Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Victony Set to Perform At Dreamville Festival

5 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian artistes, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Victony are billed to perform at this year's edition of the Dreamville Festival.

They will perform alongside artistes like Usher, Drake, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, and many more. The festival will be held at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, on the 1st and 2nd of April 2023.

Victony will perform on the first day, while Burna Boy and Ayra Starr will join J. Cole and Drake on the second.

Since its launch in 2018, Dreamville Festival has become one of the most anticipated music concerts, with guests regularly travelling from across the globe to attend this one-of-a-kind music experience.

The festival, an outdoor weekend music celebration, was curated by internationally-acclaimed hip-hop artist, J. Cole, and his Dreamville team. The festival also marks an annual reunion for Dreamville Records as J. Cole taps the entire roster to perform at the festival.

The artistes on this roster include Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen, and Lute. With riveting performances that highlight their latest chart-topping projects, old-school throwbacks, and unreleased music, this festival is usually dedicated to day-one Dreamville fans.

Beyond the musical experience that the Dreamville Festival provides, it also gives local artisans, muralists, and businesses a chance to make huge sales. The weekend celebration has also become well-known for blending stadium headliners alongside exciting up-and-coming acts.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.