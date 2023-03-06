South Africa: Public Sector Strike to Go Ahead - South African News Briefs - March 6, 2023

Public sector strike - Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers picketed in Tshwane on September 20, 2022, demanding an 8% wage increase

Public Sector Strike to Go Ahead, Union Says



The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) has expressed its disappointment with a ruling of the labour court and says the public service strike will proceed as planned. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) affiliate lodged an appeal against a labour court order interdicting the planned work stoppage, reports The Citizen. According to the union, the government has prioritised reversing and erasing the progress made by workers in previous years. Wage negotiations broke down in February. The department of public service has offered a 4.7% increase, while unions have demanded 10-12%, citing rising inflation.

Wits Students March to Vice-Chancellor's Home, Threaten to Burn It

Wits University has condemned alleged threats made against Vice-Chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi after students marched to his home and threatened to set it alight, reports News24. The institution says around 200 students marched to his home and threatened to burn it down after a meeting with the Student Representative Council to hash out the issues behind protests last week. "We are managing the situation as best as we can. However, while we continue to find solutions to these systemic challenges, this behaviour is unacceptable as a means to resolve conflict," Wits said. Students are protesting against the exclusion of 6,000 students who they say have been unable to register for financial reasons, reports eNCA. The university says it expects classes to continue on Monday.

Urology Hospital Celebrates Milestone of 3,500 Robotic Procedures

The Urology Hospital is celebrating 3,500 robotic procedures - the first hospital on the African continent to reach this milestone, reports SABC News. The hospital was built more than 20 years ago in Pretoria. The centre first acquired a surgical robot in 2013 and has now purchased a new fourth-generation Da Vinci robot. Urologist Dr Kabo Ijane says the new machine has a broader reach than previous generations. "It allows us a couple of things we did not have in the old machines, where you are able to use laser-directed and voice-over directed, docking and setting up these machines. You are able to rotate the camera yourselves. It's got more flexy smaller narrower arms. We are able to do this very complex surgery with very tiny little holes minimally."

Cape Town Flights Resume After Jet Fuel Supply Shortages

Flights are operating as scheduled at Cape Town International Airport after recent problems with the jet fuel supply. The airport's largest supplier was unable to meet demand due to challenges caused by power cuts, but refinery production over the past 24 hours is now stable, reports eNCA. To meet daily demand, fuel suppliers are prioritising tanker deliveries to the airport to supplement local production. Travellers are encouraged to stay up-to-date via the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) app, and airline websites.

