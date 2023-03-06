South Africa: About President Ramaphosa's 'Common Cold' and That Cabinet Reshuffle

Cape Town — President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson has responded to media speculation about his health, saying: "Throughout this week, the President has attended to his duties while treating a common cold. You may recall the President's discomfort was visible during his public appearances as part of the State Visit by His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni of the Republic of Uganda.

"Among the tasks the President undertook this week was continued consultation around forthcoming changes to the National Executive. But contrary to media coverage and speculation on social platforms, there was no plan for the President to announce changes to Cabinet on Thursday, the 2nd of March. As a result, there was no postponement or cancellation of such an announcement," spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Magwenya went on to speak about Ramaphosa's engagements, which included a dinner where the president "made a brief stop ... to greet guests."

"President Ramaphosa did not attend the auction itself the following day as his cold persisted and required that he should rest The accusations and misinformation we have seen around this matter are therefore completely unjustified."

Magwenya said the president "while he is still nursing his common cold" is finalising this Cabinet reshuffle, which is now planned for 7pm on Monday, March 6 - today.

"This will reinforce government's focus - as the President said in SONA - on those actions that will make a meaningful difference now, that will enable real progress within the next year and that will lay a foundation for a sustained recovery into the future," Magwenya said.