Nigeria: Obasanjo Blames Politicians for Food Crisis in Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said politicians should be blamed for Nigeria's numerous problems including food insecurity and bad governance.

Obasanjo said Nigerian politicians through poor policies have brought the country down from being giant in the sun at Independence to being a giant on clay feet.

While taking a swipe at successive democratic governments in the country and the African continent, he said politicians were responsible for the continuous food shortage being experienced in the continent.

With particular reference to the country's food insecurity, the former president emphatically declared that Nigerians must blame their leaders for lacking the political will to turn Nigeria into Africa's food basket even when they had the opportunities of taking advantage of advancement in science and technology to develop the agricultural sector.

Obasanjo stated this while speaking at the weekend in a lecture organised to mark his 86th birthday anniversary celebration in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Emphasising that God did not create Nigeria to be poor, Obasanjo maintained that lack of foresight on the part of the country's leaders made them govern Nigerians with poor policies.

"I believe that God has not created Nigeria as a basket case. God has created Nigeria for a great purpose. At independence, the world did not refer to Nigeria as giant in Africa, no, they referred to Nigeria as giant in the sun, Nigeria was more than giant in Africa, it was giant in the sun. But, not only have we not been giant in the sun, we have not even been giant in Africa. Some people called us giants with clay feet.

"So, that is not what God has created Nigeria to be, that is what we Nigerians have inadvertently or advertently made Nigeria to be.

"But will Nigeria continue to be so, I believe no. So, we must continue to hold ourselves together, pray and understand all the factors and the elements that are making us to be not the giant, but the dwarf of Africa and how we can get out of it and I believe and pray that we will get out of it".

He said, "Food security is very important and for as long as we are not reasonably self-sufficient in food and nutrition security in Africa, we are of course not doing the right thing for ourselves."

"Until the Ukraine war, I really did not realize how much we in Africa, almost all of us in Africa depend on the Russians and the Ukrainians for wheat. Wheat which is used to make bread is only carbohydrate, are there no carbohydrate foodstuff that can be produced in Africa that we can be self-sufficient in. I know some of our countries cannot produce wheat and this is the sort of thing that IITA have been doing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Science and technology have given us all that we need for food and nutrition security in Africa.

What is left is political will and political action.

"And if we fail not to have food and nutrition security we cannot blame our scientists, we blame our politicians and our farmers, but more of politicians than farmers because I have been at the two helms and I can tell you that the farmers are ready if they are given all the incentives and the encouragement that should be given by the politicians."

Earlier in his lecture, titled: "The Complex Dynamics in Achieving Food and Nutrition Security in Africa", the former director - general of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Nteranya Sanginga lamented that, African countries despite being blessed with fertile land still spend billions of dollars importing food.

Sanginga disclosed that Nigeria spends N11 billion annually to import food into the country, saying the country is improving other countries' Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at her own detriment.

He insisted that the country must move from a consumption country to a producing nation, stressing that the action would help improve the goal of food and job security.

The former director-general, IITA said for the African continent to ensure food security, her governments must show more political will and determination.