Nigeria: Lobbying for Appointments in Tinubu's Presidency Begins

Following the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect in the 2023 general election by the nation's electoral body, groups have begun to lobby for appointments in the incoming administration.

LEADERSHIP reports that sequel to his victory in the February 25 presidential poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in the election, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, would be sworn in as president on May 29, 2023, to succeed President Muammadu Buhari who is finishing his second term in office.

The Federation of Muslim Women's Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has enjoined the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to concede 50 percent of political appointments to Nigerian women.

The group also congratulated Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the presidential election.

The national president of FOMWAN, Hajia Rafiah Sanni, conveyed the group's message to Tinubu in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Islamic body praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting free, fair and credible elections.

It implored the aggrieved parties and their candidates to seek redress at the designated court of law and shun inciting statements capable of overheating the polity.

It, however, lamented that the Nigerian political system has not been fair to women which, it noted, "is evident with the insignificant number of seats won by women at the National Assembly as well as appointments made into cabinets.

"FOMWAN believes that neither the All Progressives Congress (APC) nor their oppositions can win a polling unit without the massive votes from the women folk.

"We therefore appeal to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima to make a difference by ensuring that competent women from across cultural and religious divides are considered for appropriate positions. We demand 50 percent of the appointments for women," she said.

Give Us FCT Minister, Natives Tell President-elect

On their part, natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have appealed to President-elect Tinubu to give a ministerial slot to an indigene of Abuja in line with the existing court ruling, when he assumes office as the president of Nigeria.

The natives, under the auspices of the Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (GICC), FCT chapter, also appealed for the implementation of the political and administrative structures as provided for in the 1999 Constitution, to remove any semblance of discrimination against Nigerian citizens of FCT origin.

FCT-GICC coordinator, Amb. Ayuba Jacob Ngbako, while briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the natives, also appealed to Tinubu to create Mandate Secretariats for the benefit of political actors and party loyalists resident in the FCT.

"We are also appealing for the enhancement of the status and welfare of the traditional rulers in the FCT by the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima administration, and special economic empowerment programmes to address the economic vulnerability of women and youth stratum in the FCT.

According to Ngbako, despite not winning the presidential election in the FCT, Tinubu had promised an all-inclusive government that will enhance the continued political development of the federal capital.

"The FCT-GICC is committed to continued discussions, engagement, and lobbying with the Tinubu/Shettima administration on the request we have made. We are very optimistic that the requests, which are for the betterment of the FCT people, will be considered by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima administration, to the glory of God."

He appealed to all Nigerians to join hands with the Tinubu/Shettima administration in building a strong, united, and prosperous nation. "Together, we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and create a better future for ourselves and future generations," he said.

North East Leaders Call For Broad-based government

Also, leaders, under the umbrella of North East Development Association (NEDA), have called on the president-elect to run an all-inclusive government and to see Nigeria as an entity and strive to govern it irrespective of ethno-religious and political affiliation upon taking oath of office come May 29, 2023.

In a press briefing yesterday in Bauchi, the secretary-general of the coalition, Comrade Bitako Abubakar Umar, congratulated the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima, describing their victory as a sign that Nigeria and Nigerians are gradually shifting away from religious and sectional politics.

Umar, who said Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians irrespective of region, religion, culture, tribe or political affiliation, noted that the presidential election has been concluded and winner declared; as such, if there are any matters arising or grievances, provisions for redress had been made under the constitution which all citizens swore to uphold.

The group, which drew membership from the states that make the sub-region, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the enabling environment for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2023 general elections in an atmosphere of peace.

The North East Development Association also commended INEC under the chairmanship of Professor Mahmud Yakubu for organising what it described as one of the most transparent, peaceful, free and fair elections in the history of Nigeria.

NEDA stressed that the election was adjudged the best considering that "opposition defeated the sitting Senators who were unable to be re-elected, different from the trend in Nigeria where incumbents dictate who gets elected.

Comrade Bitako Abubakar Umar said it was imperative for Nigerians (youths, elderly, women and children) to live peacefully and maintain their means of livelihood.

He stressed that the recent EndSARS crises should teach Nigerians a lesson because, according to him, the same Nigerians are used by politicians to aspire to become their leaders.

"No any politician, pressure group or political group is worth dying for; without people, Nigeria is just a seven letter word; there has to be people as social, cultural and religious groups.

"We should use what happened and make Nigeria move on, and still Nigeria will move on, no ambition of any politician is above the unity and peace of the country."

According to him, issues and problems should be resolved through civilised and constitutional means in order to protect, preserve and safeguard the sanctity of our dear country and nation Nigeria first.

Serve All Nigerians Who Voted For You - Ekiti APC

Meanwhile, former chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Jide Awe, has said that the victory of the party in the recently concluded presidential election is for the people of Nigeria who chose to identify with the APC in the time of trouble.

Awe, who is the special adviser on political matters to the Ekiti State governor, described the election won by the APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as God's doing that beats all political and religious permutations.

The former APC chairman in Ekiti State, in a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend, praised the electorate for standing by the party despite challenges, noting that Tinubu's presidential victory was long envisaged before now.

He said, "To us in APC, the victory is not our own, it belongs to the people of Nigeria that decided to vote for APC despite all odds.

"Ordinarily, Tinubu should have cleared Lagos in any election, but he and his party were defeated. One may be thinking that northerners sponsored him but in some key areas of the north, the giant fell in Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna, yet won the election.

Awe said Tinubu is not just a politician but marathon runner that is focused and straight forward in all ramifications, adding that his bold heart helped him to win the poll despite the challenges he faced on his way.