Nigeria: Global Praise for Nigeria's President-Elect Amid Controversial Polls

Nigeria's President -elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election with 8.7 million votes to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples' Democratic Party(PDP) who polled 6.9 million and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party who polled 6.1 million votes.

The congratulatory messages were deluge. Leading the pack was Nigeria's former masters, the United Kingdom, who through its Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, sent the message even as it called on the Nigerian authorities to address the concerns of the opposition over the organisation of the election, which was marred by technical challenges as alluded to by international observers and civil society organisations.

James Cleverly said: "The United Kingdom commends Nigerian voters for their participation in the Presidential and National Assembly elections and for their patience and resilience in exercising their democratic rights. We congratulate the President Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

"We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people."

On their part the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) congratulated Tinubu on his election as Nigeria's leader.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, noted that the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS and President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo sent the congratulatory message to Nigeria's President -elect.

The statement read " On behalf of General Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads Of State and Government and the entire ECOWAS leadership, we wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations to his Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"His Excellency General Embalo appeals to all the stakeholders to promote peace and use constitutional means to address any grievances they may have."

The Republic of Niger also joined the list of countries to congratulate Nigeria's President -elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his election as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria last Saturday.

President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, in a message on Wednesday said the election of Tinubu gives him "a pleasant opportunity to offer warm congratulations and best wishes for success in the accomplishment of your exalted mission".

He said" I pay personal tribute and warm regards to the brotherly people of Nigeria for their irrevocable commitment to democracy. This free democracy and transparent election reinforces the anchoring of democracy in Nigeria and constitutes great progress for the entire African continent.

"On behalf of the government of the great people of the Republic of Niger, please accept the assurances of my best regards."