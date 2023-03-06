Nigeria: Census - NPC Rues Low Turnout in Trial Exercise

The leadership of the National Population Commission (NPC) said it experienced a low turnout of Nigerians during the trial census which is a prelude to the national headcount fixed for March 29th to April 2nd this year and has therefore called on the media to accelerate the level of publicity and public enlightenment on the coming exercise.

The Federal Commissioner, NPC Edo state, Dr Tony Aiyejina stated this yesterday at a one-day capacity building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census held in Benin City.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the census which he said is badly needed national planning seventeen years after the last exercise was conducted in 2006.

Aiyejina said this year's exercise would for the first time be fully digitized.

He said "Let nobody deceive you, this census will be accurate because the technology we are using cannot be compromised, permit me to acknowledge the bold decision of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari (GCFR) to conduct a census for the country.

"The present Commission, leveraging on the Administration's approval and support, decided to conduct a digital census for the country, the first of its kind in Nigeria. It was a paradigm shift of epochal proportions, because all processes, before, during and after the census, will be conducted on digital platforms and devices.

"Nigerians need to be educated and enlightened on this new way of census taking. That is why the media as the fourth estate of the realm will play a critical and pivotal role in this census project. This is the main reason for holding this capacity-building workshop for journalists. It will avail them the opportunity to understand basic concepts and methodology in census taking that will eventually result in effective reportage of the census."

In his opening remarks, the State Director of NPC, Mr Ayodele Okiei said the census would also help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take decisions in the creation of new constituencies which he said would deepen Nigeria's democracy.