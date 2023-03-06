Nigeria: Tinubu to World Leaders - to Those Extending Arm of Friendship, I Offer Mine in Return

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, said yesterday he was ready to work with world leaders who have extended hand of friendship, following his victory at the presidential poll on February 25.

Recall that Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who had 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, who polled 6,101,533.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from world leaders since the announcement, with the United States of America, France, and United Kingdom commending the APC candidate.

Tinubu, in a tweet yesterday, said the gestures from world leaders demonstrated the "important role Nigeria has in the world."

He described it as an encouraging sign that the rest of the world was interested in partnership with Nigeria.

"The past few days have been a whirlwind for me and for many Nigerians. We have, through our electoral process, consolidated our democracy as a nation and, by the Grace of Almighty God, I have been given the mandate to lead the nation for the next four years as its President.

"I deeply appreciate the congratulatory messages that have come in from friends and well-wishers from home and abroad.

"The messages of goodwill and solidarity have been so overwhelming for me to mention you all by name.

"I am particularly grateful to many world leaders from our African neighbours, our friends in The Commonwealth, and from other parts of the world who welcomed my election with heartwarming messages.

"The support and assurance I have received from the international community is a reminder of the important role Nigeria has in the world and an encouraging sign that the rest of the world remains interested in constructive and beneficial cooperation with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As President-elect of this great nation, I say thank you.

"To those who have extended the arm of friendship, I offer mine in return. This is a good time to believe in the Nigerian dream; a good time to believe in our renewed hope. The Nigerian eagle shall fly high," the president-elect said.