Nigeria: Poll - PDP, APC Trade Blames Over Arms Pile-Up in Osun

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, traded blames over arms build-up, ahead of the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

While the ruling PDP charged the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to curb APC's arms build-up in the state, the opposition party charged the IGP and Office of National Security Adviser to withdraw illicit arms in the hands of PDP thugs in the state.

The PDP, in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle said the APC has become increasingly desperate following its woeful performance in the presidential and national assembly elections on February 25, warning of danger to the state and its people if the Police chief failed to act in time.

The party said: "As at the time of issuing this statement, APC thugs are parading the streets of Ife East and Central wi th guns and other dangerous weapons. There is a credible report that the arms buildup also affected Ijeshaland and others.

"Since the outcome of Saturday's election was made known, people of Iree town in Boripe local government have been leaving in palpable fear as the sound of gunshots forced many of the residents indoors. To our dismay, there was no military operation in that axis to have warranted such a level of gunshots, rather, it was a former Commissioner in the Gboyega Oyetola government and his thugs acting with reckless impunity."

However, APC's Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement by his Media Director, Kola Olabisi, said it was worrisome and scary that the whole state has become a garrison for the political hoodlums who are loyal to Governor Ademola Adeleke and his party, the PDP, who openly flaunt sophisticated arms and ammunitions in all the towns and villages across the state.