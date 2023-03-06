Liberia Is Now More Connected With Global Investment Markets

Monrovia — As announced by the World Business Angels Investment Forum, Jerome E Sheldon Jr Chief Executive Officer at Umbrella Management Group , has been appointed as International Partner for Liberia. International Partner Sheldon Jr to represent Liberia at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum. The inclusion of Liberia in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for Liberia's start-ups, scaleups and high growth businesses and opens doors for economic development.

(London) With this new appointment, Liberia has joined the largest forum of the world's equity investment markets and will now be able to connect more with the global investors market, which will open up splendid opportunities for the country. Now local Liberia angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunity to connect with global leaders in the same field.

Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Business Angels Investment Forum says "As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports start-ups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fintechs and other relevant institutions. We are confident about our contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that Liberia will soon become a country that can foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere."

About the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF)

As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women's participation in all sectors of the world economy. WBAF invites you to join our global efforts to ease access to finance, promote financial inclusion, and create more jobs and social justice.

WBAF accomplishes its mission through various parties and channels. These include: 138 high commissioners, senators and international partners from 79 countries; 7 country offices on 5 continents; the WBAF Business School and its more than 50 faculty members from 32 countries; and 5 international working committees. WBAF also has an angel investment fund, partnerships with 12 global institutions, and economic cooperation agreements with 5 governments. The WBAF World Congress, held in February of each year, hosts at least 5 summits and numerous other events, including a Global Fundraising Stage and a World Excellence Awards ceremony. WBAF also boasts a number of publications, among which are the WBAF Business School Journal, World Class Startup Magazine, and Angel Investor Review Online.