Liberia: 'He Was a Towering Figure' - Maritime Mourns Yoram Cohen

Monrovia — It is with profound sadness and grief that the Liberia Maritime Authority announces the shocking passing of Mr. Yoram Cohen, founder of the Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR). On behalf of all stakeholders, the Liberia Maritime Authority extends sincerest sympathies to his family for the death of their beloved father, husband, brother, and grandfather. While it hurts to say goodbye to such a transformative business thinker and a loving father, we hope you can take comfort knowing that Mr. Cohen is now with his heavenly father.

The legacy of Mr. Cohen, in transforming the Liberian Ship Registry as a key player in the global maritime sector, is unmatched and will be remembered and celebrated forever. The Liberian Registry remains the largest white-listed registry and the second largest registry in the world. The Registry is also the fastest growing globally. All this is due to his farsighted and innovative business thinking.

Even in retirement, many of us in the industry looked up to him for inspiration and guidance on many professional issues. In all instances, he happily provided his informed opinions, professional guidance, and fatherly advice. He also did that with a true sense of humor. His sophisticated understanding of the workings and complexities of seeming different industries and business streams was always noticeable and admired. He was not only a premier thinker on the global seaborne trade, he was also an erudite thinker on different industries, including telecommunication and transportation in general.

We are also utterly grateful for the meaningful role Mr. Cohen played in the development effort of Liberia. He was a towering figure in the global maritime industry. The establishment of the Cellcom Telecommunication Company and many other businesses by him in Liberia was critical in the economic stability and advancement of the Liberian economy and society. For this and more, we are sincerely grateful.

The funeral will be on Monday, March 6th, at 10 am at Riverside Gordon 17250 W Dixie Highway. Shiva will follow at the home of Donielle and Alon Debbi

1765 Daytonia Road Miami Beach