Liberia: Ghanaians in Liberia Commemorate Ghana's 66th Independence With Charity

Monrovia — Ghanaians living in Liberia and the Ghana Embassy in Liberia, as part of activities to commemorate Ghana's 66th Independence Day celebration on March 6, donated several items to underprivileged Liberian children in Paynesville over the weekend.

The items, including bags of rice, boxes of made in Ghana chocolate, soft drinks, washing and bath soaps, sweets, Ghana 66th anniversary cake made in Ghana colours, and others, were donated to the Rescue for Abandoned and Children in Hardship (REACH), which is run by Madam Nesuah Beyan Livingston in Nickley Town Community, Jacob Town.

The Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, H. E. Kwabena Okubi-Appiah, speaking on behalf of all Ghanaians residing in Liberia, expressed joy in celebrating Ghana's Independence with the children of Liberia.

Amb. Okubi-Appiah used the occasion to motivate the children to cultivate the role of being emerging leaders for Liberia and Africa at large.

He called on them to "never lose hope and [to remember that] there is a brighter future for the children of Africa because the leaders of today have already begun to lay the foundation for their future."

He, however, urged the children to take their lessons seriously, be disciplined, and always learn to respect those who are older than them, which will guide them for good leadership in the not-too-distant future.

Madam Ne-Suah Beyan Livingstone, receiving the items, lauded all Ghanaians residing in Liberia, mainly Eric Ellington Agyedenah who is the organiser of the program, for always taking concrete steps in the last three years to identify with her organization through her regular Saturday feeding program for children whose parents cannot afford daily meals to come and have a plate of rice every weekend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Livingstone, who is the founder and Executive Director of REACH, expressed special thanks to the Ghanaian Ambassador and the entire Ghanaian citizens for such a huge donation, which will be used for its intended purpose to feed the less fortunate children of Liberia.

The president of the Association of Ghanaian Professionals in Liberia, Mr. George Idun-Sam who also graced the occasion, said the organization was founded on November 29, 2019, to gather Ghanaian professionals residing in Liberia through charity action to give to Liberia as one Africa.

Mr. Eric Ellington Agyedenah, the initiator and also the dream bearer of the donation, said his interest in catering for the wellbeing of children is backed by his passion for children and expressed excitement about having the Ghanaian Ambassador on board this year.

He said that since 2020, he has made it his duty to reach out to less fortunate children in celebration of Ghana's independence.