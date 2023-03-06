Liberia: Pres. Weah Urges Women to Vote More Females in the Legislature Ahead Male Candidates

Monrovia — President George M. Weah has urged women to prioritize voting more female candidates than males in the October 10, 2023 General Election in order to have equal representations at the Legislature.

President Weah, the self-proclaimed Feminist-in-Chief, has appointed number of females in government on the cabinet and at the counties level. However, the fewer women representation at the Legislature.

But in his statement in observance of the International Women Day which is under the global theme: DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality', with the local theme being "Innovating with Technology to Promote Gender Equality," he warned women to desist voting against female candidates who are going to contest during the 2023 election.

According to the him, it is nonsensical to be pushing women's issues why their counterparts are voting male candidates ahead them.

He stated though his male counterparts will be unhappy with his utterance but women representing political parties should be voted for.

Said President Weah, "We firmly believe that the full participation of women in the political process is of paramount importance to the growth and development of Liberia. We therefore want to encourage more women to register and vote, and to contest for public offices."

"It doesn't make sense, we come here every day, women need this then the good man come and join your and then your vote against own women."

He added, "Your got to help us, because we can be crying for women, fighting women cause but then the women are not voting for the women. I am saying this against my follow men. I think that we need a equal participation and that how should be in this country."

He assured partners that his government will ensure that women are empowered through technology to bridge the digital gender gap on the widening economic and social inequalities.

The Liberian Leader said the government is creating the maximum advantage for digital inclusion for the economic empowerment of rural women entrepreneurs and smallholders, by giving them improved access to markets, as well as training and other commercial opportunities, through the use of digital platforms.

"As we approach the Presidential and Legislative elections later this year, I am informed that there is a transition in the voter registration processes from manual registration to a digital registration system, using biometrics. In this regard, my government intends to exert its best efforts to ensure that women across Liberia understand the new digital voter registration process, and are registered within the allotted time-frame," President Weah said.

He, however, called on political parties to respect the guidelines on ending violence against women, thereby urging political actors to uphold the guidelines on ending violence against women in elections and politics.

Giving a retrospective, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta Saydee-Tarr thanked the Traditional Council for the ban on female genital mutilation in Liberia.

She also praised Legislature for ensuring domestic violence bill which promote women and children was passed.

For her part, the UN Women Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey highlighted the need to close the digital divide and increase the representation of women and girls in science and technology.

She acknowledged the important step taken to increase women's participation in the political space.

According to her, the theme this year is relevant to Liberia as the country gear toward for elections.