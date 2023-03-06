Africa: Senegal Aim to Reach Second Target - U20 Coach Daf

Senegal coach Malick Daf says the Young Teranga Cubs are focused on securing their place in the final of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations when they face Tunisia in Ismailia on Monday.

The West Africans marched on to the semi-finals with a hundred percent record and Daf says his team is not done yet.

"We are not finished yet because we're playing against Tunisia for a place in the final," the confident Daf said.

"We want to win and our aim is to improve the team and if we want to realise our objective we must win tomorrow.

"The players are ready to perform and we're motivated for the match tomorrow."

Senegal and neighbours Gambia are the only teams yet to concede a goal in the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

"Our first objective was to qualify for the World Cup and the second is to win the trophy," Daf revealed.

"Tunisia are a good team and we played them two times. We're very concentrated and focused.

"I'm very motivated to win but we will respect our opponents as any other team. "We will work towards our objective of winning a trophy."

Star midfielder Lamine Camara assisted Samba Diallo's goal in the quarter-finals and the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship winner has his sights on winning another silverware.

"We're here because we worked very hard so the work is not finished yet," the former Generation Foot graduate told journalists.

"We want to perform and we also want to win. We will focus on our objective of winning and god willing we will win.

"We're very prepared as a team and the team is very motivated to continue our run and reach the final.

"We won the CHAN in Algeria and we want to win here too but we have a match against Tunisia which we're focused on."

The new FC Metz recruit emphasized the WAFU-A champions are only concentrating on facing Tunisia.

"Our objective is to win the semi-final without thinking about the final and a possible meeting with our neighbours The Gambia," he added.