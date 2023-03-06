Africa: Gambia U20 Coach Bojang Expects 'Tactical Battle' Against Nigeria

Gambia coach Abdoulie Bojang says their TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Nigeria will be a tactical battle.

The Young Scorpions boss was speaking ahead of Monday's last four match at the Cairo International Stadium.

Gambia hammered South Sudan 5-0 to reach the semifinals while Nigeria needed an own goal by Ibrahim Juma to edge Uganda 1-0 at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.

"It is going to be a tactical battle," Bojang, who was named the Best Coach of the group stage, said.

"We will respect them and put up a respectable performance on the pitch tomorrow.

"Like I always said football is beyond what is on paper. You can get all the records but what I believe is what can we produce during the 90 minutes of play."

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in 16 years when Nigeria beat the Young Scorpions in Brazzaville to qualify for the final.

"Nigeria is the only team standing between us and the final. We want to be champions and that can only happen when we beat a champion," Bojang said.

"We are a committed team but we must do everything we can to win and reach the final."

Hat-trick hero in the quarter-finals against South Sudan Adama Bojang says he was happy to be among the goals.

"We are preparing strongly and scoring goals is very important," said the Steve Biko forward.

"I'm very happy to score many goals and contribute to helping the team reach this stage.

"During the qualifying tournament in Mauritania, I only played two matches, so I could not express myself.

"In this tournament the situation is different and I am trying hard to show my true level."