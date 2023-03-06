Monrovia — Liberian Malaysian trio of Kpah Sherman, Marcus Macaulay and Abu Kamara have been left out of the Liberia squad for Lone Star double header with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, while Scottish based defensive midfielder Noah Kenneth earned his first call-up.

Liberia is looking to make its third appearance at the nations Cup and will face South Africa in back to back fixture later this month with the first leg taking place in South Africa on March 24 and return leg at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on March 28.

Marcus Macaulay has been in great form for his new club and provided an assist to give PDRM their first win of the season in the Malaysian Super League.

Kpah Sherman during the week scored his 40th Malaysian Super League goal in Pahang first win of the season.

The Liberian striker has appeared in 63 Malaysia Super League matches for four different clubs (Selangor II, Kedah, Terengganu, and Sri Pahang), scoring 40 goals and assisting nine times.

While Abu Kamara won the top goal scorer award in the 2022 Malaysian Premier league Season score his firs goal in the Malaysian Super League for his club Kuching City first ever top flight victory have all been over looked Keita and his backroom staff.

The three players were key in Butler Lone Star squad but may not be as good in the technical knowledge of Keita.

Ahead of the crucial matches new Lone Star coach Ansu Keita has invited 16 professionals players for the 2023 African Cup of nations qualifiers.

In coach Keita squad Midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who plays for Scottish Premiership club Ross County on loan from Hibernian, is the newest addition.

The 20-year-old is Hibernian midfielder on loan at fellow Scottish Premiership club Ross County was born in Zwedru, Liberia, and immigrated to the UK as a refugee when he was six years old.

The former Leeds United Academy youngster and England youth international can play in either central defence or, more ideally, as a holding midfielder.

With Lone Star at the bottom of the group with no point from a single game many football lovers were eager to know Keita's first selection and its was announced late Saturday evening March 4th.

A release issued by the LFA disclose that experience Liberian utility player Marcus Macauley and Kpah Sherman are not part of Keita selection.

According to the LFA Keita has put defender Alvin Maccornel and midfielders Seth Hellberg, Marcus Macauley and David Tweh on standby.

Egyptian -based Tonia Tisdell and England-based Mohammed Sangare return to the squad for the back to back qualifiers.

Also Mohammad Kamara who was first invited by English man Peter Butler but did not play for Lone due to dissatisfaction has been invited once more.

Mohammed Kamara returns to the Lone star team ahead of the Qualifiers against South Africa was first confirmed by his club Hapoel Haifa.

Kamara the last time complained about some situation relating to water and hotel which he refused to join his friend in one room due to Corona Virus at the time, And the players being restricted to one bottle of water, when he was firstly call to Lonestar squad.

"Was risky Mohammed Kamara said ". He also had some problems with the coaching staff that led him to leave.

The rest of the players are players who have had taste of National team football for Lone Star.

Other notable names called up by Keita is William Jebor and Terrence Tisdell.

It is tell unknown how many players form the 25 local based players will be selected for the fixtures but one think that is sure three keepers from the local stage will be on the fight to South Africa.

Unconfirmed report says seven local players will bake the trip to South Africa.

In source from with in the LFA name Ketu Jerbo ( Bea Mountain) Winger, Darius Kah( LISCR FC) Defender, Emmanuel Denneah (Bea Mountain) Goalkeeper, Tommy Songo( LISCR FC) Goalkeeper, Derrick Julu (Watanga FC) Goalkeeper, Farsedu Logan( Watanga FC) Winger and Morris Konneh (Heaven Eleven) Midfielder as those that were selected from the local players.

Liberia, who have been chasing an appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations since the 2002 tournament in Mali, are hoping to secure nothing less than four points in their quest to qualified for Nations Cup in next door Ivory Coast .

Keita has a mandate to take Liberia to the nations Cup and the African National championship a tournament for local based players.

The former Line Star Youth coach is also mandated to build a strong local national team in his two years contract.

Lone Star delegation is expected to depart Monrovia on March 19, 2023 for the first leg in South Africa.

Players lnvited:

Jarnal Arago - Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

Prince Balde - Al Diwanyah (lrqa)

Sarnpson Dweh - MFK Vyskov (Czech Rep.)

Mark Pabai - Tabor Sezana (Slovenia)

Brern Sournaoro - York United (Canada)

Moharnrned Sangare - Accrington (England)

Oscar Dorley - Slavia Prague - (Czech Rep.)

Joachirn Adukor - Unattached

Nohan Kenneh - Ross County (Scotland)

Allen Njie - FC Aarau (Switzerland)

Justin Salrnon - Degerfors - (Sweden)

Terrence Tisdell - Surngayit (Azerbaijan)

Tonia Tisdell - Telecorn Egypt (Egypt)

Peter Wilson - FK Jerv (Norway)

Williarn Jebor - Valletta (Malta)

Moharnrned Karnara - Hapoel Haifa (lsrael)