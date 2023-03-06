Liberia: LISCR Boss Dies

The founder and Chairman of the Liberia Shipping and Corporate Registry (LISCR), Mr. Yoram Cohen died on Saturday after a protracted illness, a statement from the Executive Mansion said.

'The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Yoram Cohen, Founder and Chairman of the Liberia Shipping and Corporate Registry (LISCR),' the statement said.

Cohen has been a long-time friend of Liberia and contributed immensely to the growth of the country's maritime sector. As the agent for the country, Cohen's leadership saw the phenomenal rise of the Liberian Flag Registry into the world's best, fastest-growing, and second-largest following its decline during the civil war.

He was also a strong believer in the potential of Liberian youth to help shape the country's future and was one of the visionaries of the rejuvenation of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute.

Yoram Cohen was also the founder of Cellcom Telecommunications Corporation, now Orange, which caused the mobile telephony sector to be de-monopolized.

The President fondly recalls the administration he received from the LISCR founder during his soccer career. "He was really a friend and a brother," the Liberian leader said, "We came a long way after we developed a bond during the twilight of my football career."

He has urged the bereaved family, as well as friends and coworkers of the late Cohen, to take solace in the Lord during this difficult time."