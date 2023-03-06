Nigeria: Atiku, PDP Supporters Lay Siege to INEC Office, Demand to See INEC Representative

Atiku Abubakar
6 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The PDP is protesting the results of the 25 February presidential election announced by INEC last Wednesday.

Leaders and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have laid siege to the entrance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

The protesters are led by the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Director General of his campaign and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and a former Senator, Dino Melaye.

Chanting solidarity songs, Mr Melaye said the protesters will not leave until an INEC representative attends to them.

They are protesting the results of the 25 February presidential election announced by INEC last Wednesday.

Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, had declared the ruling APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the poll with Atiku placing second and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, coming third.

Both Messrs Atiku and Obi have since said they would challenge the results in court.

They also faulted INEC for not uploading the results on its portal.

