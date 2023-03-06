Ghana: NGOs Offer 2,000 Adolescent School Girls in GA Sanitary Pads

6 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ken Afedzi

Tema — A total of 2,000 adolescent school girls in Greater Accra have been provided with free sanitary pads by Share Foundation and Rymas International, both NGOs, to help them manage their menstrual hygiene properly

The adolescent girls were selected from 25 Basic Schools predominantly at Tema, Tetteh Ocloo School for the Deaf at Ashaiman and Seventh Day Adventist School at Nungua.

The founder of Share Foundation, Lilly Mintah, said challenges of adolescent re­productive health could impact negatively on school attendance and academic performance due to the inability of the teenagers to manage their menstruation properly.

She explained that the distri­bution was in consequence to the lack of access to sanitary pads mainly due to the price hikes in the products which some of the school girls could not afford.

Ms Mintah said she was passionate about adolescent reproductive health, adding that some of the young girls fell prey to unscrupulous men and got pregnant because they had to depend on them to provide money to buy the pads.

At the Tema Metropolitan Assembly I (TMA I), Basic school where the exercise was climaxed, Girl Child Coor­dinator of the school, Mavis Hammond, said the inability of some of the girls to manage their menstruation well resulted in absenteeism and by large, dropping out of school.

Ms Hammond recounted fre­quent instances where some of the girls unknowingly soiled their school uniforms with menstrual stains because they had no pads, while others also felt shy to ap­proach their teachers for help.

Ms Hammond called on other philanthropic organisations and individuals to emulate this gesture to help keep the children in school.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.