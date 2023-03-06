Ghana: State of Kuwait Marks National Day in Accra

6 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The State of Kuwait on Thursday cele­brated its 62nd National Day and the 32nd Liberation Day in Accra with a call for the strengthening of bilateral relation for the mutual benefits of both countries.

The Secretary to the Ambas­sador of the State of Kuwait to Ghana, Ms Safa Beyrothi who made the call on behalf of the Ambassador Mohammed Abdullah Alkhaledi, thanked the government and the people of Ghana for their continuous support and assistance to their country.

"We are hopeful that the bond of friendship between the twocountries would be strengthened to benefit all sectors of their economy," she added

In attendance were Dr Mat­thew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy who represented the government, Members of Parlia­ment, members of the Diplomat­ic Corp, the Kuwaiti Community in Ghana, the clergy and a cross section of the Ghanaian Com­munity.

Ms Beyrothi said as from 2015, the humanitarian assis­tance given to Ghana by Kuwait charitable organisations, associ­ations and philanthropists had reached more than 15 million dollars and were used mainly in the construction of schools, places of worship, drilling of wells and boreholes, and taking care of orphans.

She said the State of Kuwait and Ghana's relations reflected positively in the two countries since 2015 to date.

The Secretary stated that the relations between the two coun­tries had jumped in "a qualita­tive and distinctive direction," through the visit of Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to the State of Ku­wait in 2018 where she officially inaugurated Ghana's Embassy in the country.

"The State of Kuwait and Ghana signed the first agree­ments between them including bilateral political consultations and agreement during the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in 2018," she added.

