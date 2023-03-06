Ghana: State of Kuwait Marks National Day in Accra

The State of Kuwait on Thursday celebrated its 62nd National Day and the 32nd Liberation Day in Accra with a call for the strengthening of bilateral relation for the mutual benefits of both countries.
The Secretary to the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Ghana, Ms Safa Beyrothi who made the call on behalf of the Ambassador Mohammed Abdullah Alkhaledi, thanked the government and the people of Ghana for their continuous support and assistance to their country.
"We are hopeful that the bond of friendship between the twocountries would be strengthened to benefit all sectors of their economy," she added
In attendance were Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy who represented the government, Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corp, the Kuwaiti Community in Ghana, the clergy and a cross section of the Ghanaian Community.
Ms Beyrothi said as from 2015, the humanitarian assistance given to Ghana by Kuwait charitable organisations, associations and philanthropists had reached more than 15 million dollars and were used mainly in the construction of schools, places of worship, drilling of wells and boreholes, and taking care of orphans.
She said the State of Kuwait and Ghana's relations reflected positively in the two countries since 2015 to date.
The Secretary stated that the relations between the two countries had jumped in "a qualitative and distinctive direction," through the visit of Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to the State of Kuwait in 2018 where she officially inaugurated Ghana's Embassy in the country.
"The State of Kuwait and Ghana signed the first agreements between them including bilateral political consultations and agreement during the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in 2018," she added.