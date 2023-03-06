Ghana: Asafa Powell Commends Ghana for Efforts Towards Hosting First African Para Games

6 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The former 100m world champion, Asafa Powell, has commended Ghana for efforts towards hosting the first African Para Games sched­uled for September, this year.

Most especially, he praised the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) President, Mr Samson Deen, for making the Paralym­pic Sport a focus on the African continent and ensuring the growth of the sport.

Speaking at the meeting with the AfDC boss in Accra on Friday, the Jamaican sprinter - who is in the country for a working and fa­miliarisation visit, said hosting the African Para Games would give athletes a platform to showcase their talents.

"This is a good step towards the development of Para Sports on the continent and I would be ready to support in any way possi­ble," he stressed.

The AfPC President indicated that his office would like to col­laborate with the Jamaican Legend to promote the #WalkInMyShoe project, a digital campaign to bridge the gap between the non-disabled in our society and persons with disabilities.

"We are happy to have you to support our campaign as a global icon and would engage you sub­sequently to see what we could do to promote para sports in Africa," he stressed.

Asafa Powell was led by the President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, who also lauded efforts towards the Para Games.

Ghana will host the first-ever multi-sport para games from September 3 to 12, with seven dis­ciplines Para Athletics, Para Pow­erlifting, Para Volleyball, GoalBall, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball and Amputee Football to be featured.

The LOC has disclosed that they would need $8.5 million to stage the event and called for gov­ernment and corporate support.

Meanwhile, the former Jamai­can sprinter has signed the book of condolence of the late, Chris­tian Atsu, after visiting the family house of the former Black Stars player. He was accompanied by Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Nunoo Mensah, who also signed the book of condolence in memory of the player. The former Newcastle man died early last month, after a tragic earthquake disaster that happened in Turkey and parts of Syria.

The world sports fraternity, including some prominent person­alities in the world have all joined hands in paying tribute to the 31-year-old who gave his all both on the pitch and off the pitch.

Other members of the GOC, who were also present to mourn with the family of the Ghana­ian were Mr Mohamed Mahadi, the President of Ghana Fenc­ing Association, Mrs Delphina Quaye, President of the Ghana Swimming Association, and Mr. Emmanuel Asare, President of the Cricket Association.

The rest were Rev. E. D. Nikoi, President of the Netball Asso­ciation, and Alhaji Abdul Hayye Yartey, President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Asso­ciation and manager of Christian Atsu.

