Ghana: Veep Inaugurates Renovated Kumasi Central Mosque

Kumasi — The Vice President, Dr Mahama­du Bawumia, last Friday inau­gurated the renovated Kumasi Central Mosque.

Present to grace the occasion, which coincided with the Friday Prayers, was the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Council of the Zongo Chiefs.

Dr Bawumia had earlier settled a 56- year accumulated ground lease arrears following a request by the Muslim com­munity in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The Muslim community had raised GH¢35,000 of the GH¢120,000 arrears dating back to 1964, and appealed to the Vice President who settled the remaining GH¢85,000.

After settling the bill to enable an up­dated title of the land, the Vice President decided to renovate the facility single­handedly.

The renovation of the Mosque now makes it one of the most modern edifices in Kumasi.

It has a seating capacity of 7,000 congregants with 30 underground wash­rooms, fully air-conditioned with 100 capacity ablution centre and 11 furnished offices.

Additionally, it has a 500-capacity conference hall, two-bedroom apartment, among other electrical fittings.

The Asantehene, in a speech, asked the Muslim community to thank the Vice President for the great work done, the renovation.

Dr Bawumia said in 2020 he had attended a service by the Mosque and saw the need to renovate the facility, leading to the sod-cutting for its commencement on November 23, 2020.

The Vice President thanked Asanteman for the land and described as "beautiful and wonderful" the relationship between Christians and Muslems in the country and prayed for such oneness to be pre­served.

"We want to preserve the peace of this country, we want to be the haven of peace and tolerance across the world," he said.

The Vice President called on the Mus­lim community to ensure proper mainte­nance of the mosque.