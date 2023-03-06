Ghana: MP Disburses Scholarship to 75 Needy Students

Yendi — The Member of Parlia­ment (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has disbursed scholarship funds to 75 needy but brilliant students studying various courses in the Universities through his Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund (FU­MEC-FUND).

The FUMEC- FUND is an initiative of the MP, and was launched in 2021 to support brilliant but needy students in the Yendi constituency and surround­ing communities.

Each of the beneficiaries received GH¢10,000.

Since its inception, the schol­arship scheme had supported over 1000 students in both tertiary and pre-tertiary in the Yendi constit­uency.

At a ceremony to disburse the funds on Saturday, the MP said it was a pledge he made to the peo­ple of Yendi during 2020 general elections.

He said education was a passport to future of the young generation in the constituency hence the support.

"This defines the focus of my leadership and major direction of my social interventions," he said.

The MP stated that, his current programmes, projects and policies in the education sector were to offer the people of his constituen­cy with the education needed for national development.

"Under my leadership and my office as an MP of the Yendi Con­stituency, a number of interven­tions have been introduced in the education sector," he added.

The MP mentioned that, he had expanded a number of infra­structure projects in the education sector and these included rehabili­tation of school blocks, introduc­tion of the teachers' awards for their contribution toward human development in the Yendi Munic­ipality.

Alhaji Mahama said education must be balanced and be accessi­ble to all regardless of their status in the society whether rich or poor, privileged or handicapped or even disabled.

He stated that money should not be a barrier to deny any child, the access of education in the constituency.

Alhaji Mahama added that, no brilliant but needy child should be left behind.

The MP was of the view that a brilliant child of a peasant farmer in Nakpachei, Oseidu or Ngongo should have the equal chance to tertiary education as the child of the minister in Accra.

The Yendi Deputy Director of Administration and Finance of the Ghana Education Ser­vice (GES), Mr Iddrisu Amadu, thanked the MP for the number of projects he had supported the GES to execute in the area.

He said, his coming as MP in the area had really relieved the GES and parents in the constituency.