Ghana: National Chief Imam Donates Mattresses to Akuafo Hall

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has presented quantities of student mattresses to the Akuafo Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The donation was in apprecia­tion of the continuous support the management of the hall gave to Muslim students on campus.

The mattresses were delivered on behalf of the National Chief Imam by two officials from his office- Alhaji Adam Musah Abu­bakar and Alhaji Mohammed Salis Osman at a short ceremony held at Legon on Tuesday.

Present at the ceremony were Professor Oppong-Asante, Dr George Kodie Frimpong and Dr Margaret Sumaila, the Hall Master, senior tutor and deputy senior tutor respectively.

Others included Mr Moses Bediako, the Hall Liberian, and Mr Socrates Bankas, the Chief Hall Assistant, as well as Mr Ahmed Nii Addy, an official of the hall.

Also present were key members of the Muslim community on campus, including Dr Abdul-Razak Sulemana, Mr Mohammed Sham­sudeen Shardow and Imam Naim Korumuah.

Alhaji Adam Musah Abubakar said the gesture should be consid­ered as the first of greater things to come, adding that the Nation­al Chief Imam was extremely appreciative of the hall for giving Muslims prominence and, more importantly a dignified place to pray.

Alhaji Abubakar announced a partnership between the Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI) and Akuafo Hall, which was wel­comed by the hall management.

Although the gesture was unex­pected, Professor Kwaku Oppong Asante, who received the mattress­es on behalf of the hall, said it was not surprising given that Akuafo Hall had consistently worked to protect all members' best interests, regardless of their identities.

On his part, Dr Frimpong gave assurance that they would continue to work tirelessly to maintain the good image of the hall