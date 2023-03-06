Ghana: We're 66 Years Today

Ghana turns 66 years today, with all set for the celebration of self-rule and sovereignty in the Volta Re­gional Capital, Ho.

Thousands of spectators and 5,000 guests are expected to gather at the Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu for the independence anniversary parade.

All metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies are also organ­ising similar events within their jurisdictions.

It is a day to remember the country's struggle for its liberation from the British on March 6, 1957 after 80 years colonial rule.

President Nana Addo Dank­

wa Akufo-Addo will inspect the national parade, light the perpetual flame and address the nation on the anniversary theme "Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose".

Guinea Bissau's President, Uma­ro Sissoco Embaló, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is the Special Guest.

A total of 22 contingents from the security agencies and 12 from selected schools in the Volta Re­gion would be on parade.

There would be cultural and oth­er performances to bring colour and cheer to the celebration.

Already, the national colours are visible and vibrant in the host town, as roads leading to the Ho Municipality as well as some build­ings are dazzling in flags of red, gold and green with the black star.

Local and foreign tourists have reportedly booked most of the ho­tels in the town for what promises to be a remarkable celebration.

Police armoured vehicles and armed personnel of the various security agencies have been posi­tioned at various intersections and vantage points to ensure law and order.

This would be the fourth time the ceremony has been held outside Accra in line with the government's decision to rotate it nationwide, beginning 2019 to bring the story of the country's independence closer to Ghanaians nationwide.

Formerly known as Gold Coast, Ghana was the first in sub-Saharan Africa to regain its freedom from the British.

On the eve of Ghana's Inde­pendence on March 5, 1957, Dr Kwame Nkrumah of the Con­vention People's Party (CPP) who quickened the country's fight for self-rule declared Ghana as an in­dependent nation at the Old Polo Grounds in Accra.

"At long last, the battle has ended! And thus Ghana, your beloved country, is free forever," he declared.

Since then, the day has been observed to remember the toil of the firebirds, instill in the citizenry a sense of patriotism and reaffirm national unity.