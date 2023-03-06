Ghana: Samartex Shock Leaders Aduana

FC Samartex yesterday stunned league leaders Aduana Stars 1-0 in their Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The only goal of the game was scored by defender Isaac Afful as he aided his side to move up on the league standings.

Yesterday's win in Samreboi has stretched the Timber Boys' unde­feated home run to eight matches, recovering from back-to-back defeats to Berekum Chelsea and Real Tamale United.

They have six victories and two draws across the last eight matches at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Samartex jumped three places to the eighth position with 29 points having opened a six-point gap between them and the relegation zone.