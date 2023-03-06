Ghana: Betpawa GPL Match Day 20

6 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

King Faisal 2-0 Great Olympics

Dreams 0-0 Karela United

Tamale City 0-1 Accra Lions

Legon Cities 1-1 RTU

Nsoatreman 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Bechem United 2-0 Goldstars

Samartex 1-0 Aduana Stars

Medeama 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Hearts 1-0 Kotoko

