Ghana: Works Engineer Presents Birthday Gift to Children's Home

The Municipal Works Engineer of Akua­pim South Municipal Assembly, Mr Frank Ntiamoah, has celebrated his birthday with the donation of items to the children of Jehovah Rapha Chil­dren's Home in Suhum.

The items totalling GH¢15,000 included minerals, gallons of oil, bags of rice, tubers of yam, biscuits and clothing.

Presenting the items, Mr Ntiamoah said he was moved by the plight of the children at the orphanage and decided to support them.

He added that he felt fulfilled that he had been able to achieve his dream of giving back to society.

Receiving the items, Ms Doris Otemah, an official of the home, expressed gratitude to Mr Ntiamoah for deciding to celebrate his birthday with the inmates rather than "throwing an expensive party."

She called on all and sundry to emulate the example of Mr Ntiamoah.