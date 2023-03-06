Liberia: 'Firestone Must Do the Needful'

opinion

-Speaker Chambers

House Speaker Mr. Bhofal Chambers has called on the management of Firestone Liberia to do the needful following a recent report of the death of a two-year-old girl in Harbel, Margibi County.

Little Miriam Dahn recently died after falling into an open septic tank in the operational area of Firestone Liberia.

While presenting one hundred thousand Liberian Dollars to the girl's family in Harbel Friday, 3 March 2023, Chambers said the death of little Miriam Dahn is an issue of grave concern.

He urged Firestone to shoulder some responsibilities, especially to the girl's parents.

Little Mary Dahn was reported dead after drowning in the septic tank in the OS 58 Community in Camp #2.

The kid was said to be wandering around the community, and in the process, reportedly sat over the septic tank which was covered with mosquito net and old ceiling tiles. She eventually fell into the septic tank and drowned.

Firestone-Liberia repaired the damaged septic tank by casting it on Monday, 5 September 2022.

Receiving the cash, the father of the deceased, Mr. Mark Dahn, lauded Speaker Chambers for the gesture.

He however informed Speaker Chambers that much has been done on the part of Firestone Management since the death of his two-year-old daughter.