Liberia: 'Firestone Must Do the Needful'

6 March 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion By Bridgett Milton

-Speaker Chambers

House Speaker Mr. Bhofal Chambers has called on the management of Firestone Liberia to do the needful following a recent report of the death of a two-year-old girl in Harbel, Margibi County.

Little Miriam Dahn recently died after falling into an open septic tank in the operational area of Firestone Liberia.

While presenting one hundred thousand Liberian Dollars to the girl's family in Harbel Friday, 3 March 2023, Chambers said the death of little Miriam Dahn is an issue of grave concern.

He urged Firestone to shoulder some responsibilities, especially to the girl's parents.

Little Mary Dahn was reported dead after drowning in the septic tank in the OS 58 Community in Camp #2.

The kid was said to be wandering around the community, and in the process, reportedly sat over the septic tank which was covered with mosquito net and old ceiling tiles. She eventually fell into the septic tank and drowned.

Firestone-Liberia repaired the damaged septic tank by casting it on Monday, 5 September 2022.

Receiving the cash, the father of the deceased, Mr. Mark Dahn, lauded Speaker Chambers for the gesture.

He however informed Speaker Chambers that much has been done on the part of Firestone Management since the death of his two-year-old daughter.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.