Liberia: China and Liberia Sign Health Project

-Seek to strengthen JFK's healthcare delivery system

China and Liberia have signed an agreement on the China-Liberia Paired Hospital Cooperation Mechanism project.

At the signing, the People's Republic of China was represented by its Embassy near Monrovia while the Republic of Liberia was represented by John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) on Friday, 3 March 2023.

During the signing agreement at the Chinese Embassy in Congo Town, the People's Republic of China also donated assorted medical equipment to JFK.

The Charge d'Affairs of the Embassy Xu Kun signed on behalf of China, while Dr. Jerry F. Brown, JFKMC General Administrator, signed on behalf of Liberia.

Making remarks, Charge d'Affairs Kun recounted that President Xi Jinping announced on 18th May 2020 at the Virtual Event of Opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly, that China would establish a cooperation mechanism for its hospitals to pair up with 30 African hospitals.

He said the project is to help the continent ramp up its disease preparedness and control capacity.

After that, departments of health and hospitals from both China and Liberia have made great efforts to explore new cooperation in the area of health.

"The project we are going to sign today is a part of the Chinese Aid Projects in Liberia," he said, and noted that "This project will help JFK hospital to build an independent medical team with 12 hospital beds, 4 cardiologists and 4 professional nurses."

He said it will effectively improve the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases as well as the ability to rescue emergency and severe cases.

Besides this project, the Embassy donated a batch of aid materials to JFK hospital including 2 respirators, 16 oxygen masks, 240 boxes of antimalarials drugs and 1200 surgical masks.

"I believe this will help our Liberian brothers to better address the challenges from the disease."

Also making remarks, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health, Madam Norwu G. Howard, said the relationship between both countries has existed for many years.

She said the focus on health care and healing is bound to define their relationship and impact the lives of many for many years to come.

"The establishment of the Cardiovascular Unit at the nation's premiere hospital will not only improve health care, but it will also build the capacity of health care providers and give the citizens hope and save many lives," she said.

For his part, Dr. Jerry F. Brown, General Administrator of JFKMC, expressed his sincere gratitude to the People's Republic of China through its Embassy for the continued support to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center over the years.

"We are grateful that among many hospitals in Liberia, JFK continues to be the primary hospital where the Chinese medical team continue to offer service," he said.

"While enjoying the support and service from the China medical team, we [were] also blessed years ago to establish a relationship with the Provincial hospital in China."