Liberia: CDC Chair Demands an Autopsy

-Following Charloe Musu's death

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) National Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu has called on the government here to do an autopsy on the remains of Ms. Charloe Musu.

The deceased was brutally murdered on 22 February 2023 when armed criminals invaded her mother Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott's residence in Brewerville, Montserrado County.

Cllr. Scott, a former Liberian Chief Justice, former Maryland Senator, and former Justice Minister says she reported to authorities two previous armed robbery attacks before the assailants finally murdered her daughter in the third attack.

She lamented that the government did nothing following the first two attacks to prevent the worse case.

Liberia's former Truth and Reconciliation boss Cllr. Jerome Verdier has accused Monrovia Mayor and CDC Secretary General Jefferson T. Koijee of allegedly ordering Monrovia City Police Officer Varlee Telleh to attack the former Chief Justice. But Koijee and Telleh have denied the claim.

While addressing a news conference held at the weekend, Chairman Morlu urged the CDC-led government to do an autopsy on Charloe's remains.

"We are calling on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice to conduct an autopsy to establish the cause leading to the death of our sister and daughter," said Mr. Morlu.

"We are not also playing lip service with this case while others are trying to exploit the tragedy with their political objective," said Chairman Morlu.

"We will not exploit the poor victim's tragedy to advance our political thought," he continued.

Morlu's call for an autopsy came at a time citizens and rights groups are demanding an autopsy on Charloe's remains.

Chairman Morlu said the government remains unbending in its quest to seek justice, adding that the government will provide full support where necessary.

Meanwhile, Chairman Morlu has declared seven days of mourning for every female member of the CDC to observe throughout the country.

"The mighty CDC hereby declares one week of mourning. CDCicians under my voice, wherever you are, you must observe this," said Mr. Morlu.