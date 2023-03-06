Liberia: Rep. Jones Assures Citizens of a Robust Representation

Margibi County Electoral District #2. Representative Ivar Kokulo Jones has assured his constituents of robust representation, oversight, and lawmaking.

While releasing his 5th Annual Legislative report over the weekend, Mr. Jones cited achievements and gains, specifically in the areas of leadership at Legislature, infrastructure, health, education, economy, employment, agriculture, security, reconciliation, and other activities in and out of the district.

He explained to his people that the actual fundamentalism of Representative Democracy is to be represented by an individual who is elected through a democratic process.

He said the 2017 election was a fulfillment of this, adding that he bears in mind that his constituents are his employers, and he must demonstrate such duty in compliance with democratic tenants, and good conduct in the discharge of his duties.

The Margibi lawmaker said the doctrine of accountability and transparency is the reliance on his Legislative report which he said is a pillar of good governance.

According to him, the document summarizes the Legislative activities as a Representative of Electoral District 2, Margibi County.

He stated that this year's report will provide successful gains under his leadership, taking into consideration the seven pillars of his 2017 campaign manifesto.

Jones reported that the document contains pictorials of major projects achieved during the period under review.

Mr. Jones acknowledged the achievement made by the Legislature during its sittings, and also thanked President George Manneh Weah and national and international partners.

He used the medium to remind citizens that a non-violent approach is the best way to have things achieved.

Rep. Jones also recommended that citizens engage the office of the lawmaker for advice on crucial matters. He warned that violent protest is unlawful.

Making special remarks, House Speaker Bhofal Chambers urged the citizenry to ensure that Liberia's democratic space will continue to be peaceful.

Speaker Bhofal Chambers added that everyone can't be in the same place at the same time, saying when somebody is there and is trying their best, people should be able to support that person.