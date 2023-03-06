Liberia: 'Legislature a Rubber-Stamp'

-PYJ blames lawmakers for Liberia's misfortunes

Former Liberian warlord, now Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson says the country has a rubber-stamp Legislature and blames the branch of government for the nation's misfortune.

Over the weekend, Senator Johnson claimed that for lawmakers' benefit, the "rubber stamp" Legislature allows the passage of all kinds of bills and laws, even those that are not in the interest of the citizenry.

"Let me tell you, we are responsible. The Senate is a rubber stamp. The Legislature is a rubber stamp. There are other people who are going the ruling party's line because they don't even have money for campaigns," Johnson told a local radio over the weekend.

He accused his colleagues of allegedly working with the government in all capacities to get money for their campaign, lamenting that it's unfortunate.

According to Senator Johnson, some of the lawmakers involved are from Nimba County, other opposition political parties, and people who were elected as independent lawmakers.

He disclosed that there are lawmakers in the House of Representatives who are siding with the government because they want money for the campaign.

He alleged that their entire stay at the Legislature has been about what they can benefit.

"We are responsible for what [is] happening in the country. Now, the security committee has the right to summon the City Mayor to answer why his men are carrying firearms," said Senator Johnson.

"But they are ineffective, and the committees that are in the Senate to check on ministries and agencies are not working. Therefore, we are responsible for what is happening in the country," he stated.

Regarding the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, Senator Johnson explained that he is not against it. However, he said several legal stumbling blocks should be dealt with.

He said some legal instruments and laws are preventing the establishment of the war and economic crimes court. Johnson continued that if Liberia will establish the court, Liberians should look at the legal stumbling blocks.

"Every day I listen to people about the establishment of a war crimes court. It has legal ramifications. You know when the Accra Peace Accord was signed by the warring factions, they came to Liberia and peace came," said Senator Johnson.