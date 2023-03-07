Nigeria: Millions of Out-of-School Children Are in Poverty-Stricken, Conflict-Ridden Areas, Says Group

Ilorin — A civil society organisation, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) has said that millions of children in Nigeria who are out of school are mostly children living in poverty-stricken and conflict-ridden areas.

The group however said that education technology remained the only way to provide quality education to children regardless of their location or socio-economic status.

Speaking in Ilorin over the weekend on the sideline of inter school debate competition for over 30 schools in Kwara state, the Global Director of BBYDI, Mr. Olasupo Abideen said that, the ugly development had continued to be a serious concern to the quality of education in the country.

He however said that,"Education technology (EdTech) has remained the power to transform the way we approached education and helped us reach those who are currently left behind".

According to him, "The millions of children in Nigeria who are out of school are mostly children living in poverty-stricken and conflict-ridden areas.

"Access is the biggest barrier to education that they face.

"This is not to invalidate the potency of other factors, such as religious and traditional beliefs, a lack of gender-responsive education systems, and other socio-economic factors contributing to the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

"However, it is important to recognize that education technology can play a critical role in addressing these challenges and ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

"We must work together to create a comprehensive approach that takes into account all the factors contributing to the problem of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

"This includes developing actionable strategies to reduce the number of out-of-school children, developing gender-responsive policies, addressing religious and traditional beliefs that may be barriers to education, and addressing the socio-economic factors that prevent children from accessing education".

He said, "And we do an even greater disservice to those who are not in school if we can see only one way to use technology in education.

"Education technology (EdTech) has the power to transform the way we approach education and help us reach those who are currently left behind.

"With EdTech, we can provide quality education to children regardless of their location or socioeconomic status".