South Africa: Revenue Service Finds No Record of U.S.$580,000 Used to Buy Ramaphosa's Buffaloes - South African News Briefs - March 7, 2023

SARS Finds No Record of Phala Phala Buyer's $580K

South African tax authorities have not been able to find any record that Hazim Mustafa, the Sudanese businessman who paid U.S.$580 000 in cash for buffalo from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, declared the cash he brought into the country in December 2019, reports News24. The tax agency was responding to a Promotion of Access to Information Act request by opposition Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen asked for a copy of the declaration form after Mustafa produced a document that he showed journalists in an interview with Sky News, but would not hand it over. Mustafa claimed the document was a copy of the declaration he completed upon landing at OR Tambo International Airport. Mustafa said he handed over U.S.$580 000 in cash to an employee of Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm on Christmas Day in 2019. But, following an "extensive search", SARS could not find any records relating to the funds in question.

Truck Causes 46-Vehicle Pile-Up On M41 Highway

Paramedics estimate that at least 35 people were injured after a truck ploughed into Monday morning traffic and caused an accident involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga, Durban. No fatalities were reported, reports News24. Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said that "reports allege that a truck driver lost control while travelling down the road when he ploughed into morning traffic." Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that "multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate." A pregnant woman was airlifted to the hospital from the accident scene. The driver of the truck and his assistant fled the scene. Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving, reports eNCA.

Wits Suspends SRC President

Wits University has suspended student representative council (SRC) president Aphiwe Mnyamana after he failed to appear at a suspension hearing, reports News24. Wits released a statement saying that "the allegations against Mnyamana are of a serious nature and relate to conduct that infringed on the rights of others, resulted in damage to property, and the intimidation of members of the university community, amongst other things." Mnyamana will not be allowed to access any Wits precincts, participate in university activities or stay in a Wits residence until the legal process is finalised.

