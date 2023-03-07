Nigeria: Lagos to Increase Local Govt Workers' Salary

"No matter how small it is, we will top it."

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to "top" salaries of local government workers in the state.

The governor spoke during an interactive session with civil servants at the local government level on Monday at the Adeyemi Bayero Auditorium within the Alausa Secretariat, in Ikeja.

The development comes a few days before the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

"I as governor have promised to increase, no matter how small, the salary of the public servants," he said.

"The market where the Alausa workers shop, that's where you shop too. Your children go to the same school, you pay the same fare and all of us are from Lagos.

"I have told them and I have challenged them and we are trying to see how we adjust so that one is not higher than the other so that we don't disenfranchise anybody. You are all my people, my staff, you are all my citizens and I need to take care of you.

"And by God's grace, like I said earlier, we are trying to see if we can sort this thing out before the end of this month.

"No matter how small it is, we will top it."

The governor said the decision was made because the workers are deserving of it.

"And it is not because we are trying toarm-twistt you but we know that you are deserving of it, that's the essence," Mr Sanwo-olu said.

He added that the development is in view of the economic realities in the country and the cost of living in the state.

He said that as a "proactive" and "sensitive" government, there is no need to wait for a national body to "tell us what we know that is right."