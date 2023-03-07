INEC has since admitted there were logistics and technological challenges with the presidential and National Assembly elections.

On February 25, 2023, Nigeria held its seventh presidential election since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

The country also conducted elections into the two chambers of its National Assembly -- 109 seats in the Senate and 360 seats in the House of Representatives.

Eighteen presidential candidates ran for the nation's topmost political office, but Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won the contest.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party are disputing the result of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They accuse the electoral body of compromise and inefficiency.

INEC has since admitted there were logistical and technological challenges with the presidential and National Assembly elections, saying where infractions of any kind are proven, there would be redress.

For the records, attached below is the list of candidates who vied for positions in that election.

DOWNLOAD: NIGERIA 2023 ELECTIONS: LIST OF PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CANDIDATES