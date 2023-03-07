Nigeria: PDP Carpets APC, Labour, SDP, Says They Have Nothing to Offer Rivers People

The PDP describes candidates of opposition parties as unprepared for governance, saying its candidate is best for the job.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has carpeted the flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Labour Party (LP) in Saturday's governorship election in the state, saying they are unprepared for governance.

The PDP is responding to the appearances of the opposition parties' candidates in an interview on Channels Television.

The party said through the Director of Publicity of its campaign council, Ogbonna Nwuke, that the way the governorship candidates of the opposition parties spoke during the TV programme exposed them as having no coherent action plan for the state.

Mr Nwuke said, "Tonye Cole in the course of the interview admitted that his mass transportation plan will include the monorail rail project on which over N50 billion has already been wasted without any positive benefit.

"Rivers people should note that the monorail scheme that they have rejected has been re-conceived by Cole as a new conduit pipe designed to siphon public funds by the leadership of the APC.

"The Wike administration has practically provided infrastructure, including roads in Bori and Ahoada, two semi urban centres as part of its urban renewal programme. It has also provided increased access between the grssroots and the state capital.

"While the PDP is talking about connecting Riverine areas to the Upland, Cole who could not tell Nigerians on nationsl television where his two new cities will be carved out from is dreaming about a water transport system that the organized private sector is capable of handling

"Senator Abe of the SDP on the other hand could not tell his interviewer and the public how much his educational programme will cost the Rivers people. Statistics for building development programes are not obtained from budgets. They are obtained from available data gathered through research

"Abe, who neither has an economic nor an educational team that is planning his programmes, displayed through his effort to hide himself behind whar he claimed is the non availability of the Rivers budget that he has no plan for Rivers people except smart and deceptive talk.

"Mrs Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party, who as a governorship candidate refuses to relinquish her position as the State Chairman of the NLC, did not show when questioned by Channels that she has any grip of the real issues confronting Rivers State.

"For us in the PDP this is not a time to engage in undue experimentation. Sir Siminalayi Fubara who understands the role infrastructure plays in development has pledged to create gas and industrial hubs. Unlike our opponents who have no agenda, you can see how we plan to create jobs through deliberate industrialization.

"We urge Rivers people to cast their votes for all PDP candidates in Saturday's Governorship and State House of Assembly elections. Governor Wike has laid the foundation of growth, Sim Fubara will finish the job."