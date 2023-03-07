Nigeria: Buhari Welcomes Strengthening of Relations Between Nigeria, Iran

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Iranian Vice President of the readiness of Nigeria to strengthen existing relations with the Islamic Republic.

President Buhari said this during a courtesy call on him by the Iranian Vice President, Mohsen Mansouri, on the sidelines of the United Nations Summit taking place in Doha, the capital city of the State of Qatar.

According to the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, "I have interacted with Iranians over many years especially when I was the Petroleum Minister and understand the country and its people.

"I therefore welcome the strengthening of relations between our countries, as we have complementarities, especially in energy production."

President Buhari also told his guest about the recent election in Nigeria and the fact that a new President would be taking over in less than three months. He hoped that the strong relations he had built between the two countries will continue to endure in the new administration.

The Iranian Vice President said he was glad to meet with the Nigerian leader, understanding fully that the two nations with their rich human and natural resources and the attendant wealth accrued need to cooperate in other areas such as Agriculture.

With Iran currently facing international sanctions over nuclear and other issues, Mr Mansouri stressed that as leaders in their respective regions, it was important for the two countries to push for multilateralism to be the order of the day and avoid a unipolar world, adding that the way forward is to set up and strengthen a joint commission between the two countries at the highest levels.