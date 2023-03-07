Nigeria: Diphtheria Kills 61 in Kano

6 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Kano State diphtheria case manager, Salma Suwaid, on Monday, disclosed that 61 persons have died from diphtheria disease in Kano State.

Suwaid, who spoke at a webinar organised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with the theme 'Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria: Vaccination Response', said a total of 783 (360 male and 423 female) patients have been admitted so far in the State.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by the corynebacterium species that affect the nose, throat, and sometimes, skin of an individual.

Some symptoms of diphtheria include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, neck swelling, and difficulty in breathing.

Suwaid said diphtheria patients stay up to four days on the average in the hospital, adding that 83 per cent of deaths occurred in patients with the onset of symptoms greater than three days and an average of 15 admission days.

"68 percent of patients have been discharged, 1.66 percent absconded, and 12.2 percent died," she explained.

Also speaking, the representative of the director, Disease Control and Immunisation, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Adejoke Oladele, said the Agency was working closely with the NCDC and partners to ensure a rapid increase in diphtheria vaccination coverage.

She said apart from clinical and immunisation interventions, risk communication engagement activities are also carried out in affected communities.

"We are leveraging on structures implemented for COVID to ensure effective response," she added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.