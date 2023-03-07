Nigeria: Pastor, Sons Killed in Plateau Attack

Residents claimed incident was a reprisal for the killing of three Fulani in the area.

Gunmen on Sunday killed Musa Hyok, a priest of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN), and his two sons at Ganawuri community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

Residents claimed incident was a reprisal for the killing of three Fulani persons in the area.

The spokesperson of Plateau State police command, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident to reporters in Jos, the state's capital.

Mr Alabo said the command is investigating the incident to unravel those behind the attack.

The youth leader of the community, Bitrus Song, alleged that the incident was a reprisal for the killing of three Fulani youths in the community.

"Trouble started when some suspected Fulani kidnappers were arrested last Wednesday which is our Market day, but later escaped in the hands of Fulani vigilante who were to keep them before the arrival of security operatives.

"The situation degenerated into an argument and later escalated to a clash leading to the death of three fulani youths despite several meetings and appeals for calm.

"We suspect that that situation led to this attack on an innocent family that knows nothing about last Wednesday's incident," he said.

But when contacted the Plateau State chairman of Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nura Abdullahi, said that the three members of the group earlier arrested were not kidnappers.