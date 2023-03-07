Liberia: Snowe Rejects

...to be running mate to Weah

A longtime friend to Liberian President, George Weah Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe says he has no intention to contest the 2023 general and presidential elections as running mate to his friend, Weah.

The Bomi County Senator's clarification was based on speculation within the public that President Weah is eying him as his presumptive vice president.

Speaking recently on Spoon talk show, Senator Snowe encouraged his friend, President Weah to continue with his present Vice President, madam Jewel Howard-Taylor for both of them to end their tenure as a team.

According to him, maintaining her as a female, she will balance the gender perspective for their victory in the 2023 election.

He refuted speculations that he was contacted by President Weah to go as his running mate In the upcoming general and presidential elections contrary.

Political disagreement ensued between President George Weah and VP, Jewel Howard-Taylor that provoked her not to attend some national functions with President Weah; something that led to speculation that, she will not be a running mate to president Weah in the upcoming presidential elections.

Some members of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) a constituent member of the Coalition for Democratic Change that included the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) did call on President Weah not to allow the current vice President to run on the ticket of the CDC due to her stand on the December 8 Special Senatorial Elections in Bong County .

During the Special Senatorial Election, Vice President Howard-Taylor did not campaign for any of the CDC candidates.

In that election, she urged the electorates to not vote for money, but their conscience- a statement that did not go down well with some CDC supporters and even President, Weah.

With all the agreements and disagreements, the leadership of the NPP reaffirmed their commitment to the coalition in the upcoming general and presidential elections with the responsibility in the hands of President George Weah to select his running mate.

Some members of the CDC and that of political pundits speculated that with the proximity of the Bomi County Senator to President Weah during his recent County tour in Bomi, one could tell that Snowe is a preferred chose for the Liberian leader come 2023.

Senator Snowe reiterated that he will support President Weah based on his developmental projects for the people of Bomi, especially the recent instillation of the solar street lights.

Senator Snowe told the public that President Weah will win the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections due to the level of developmental initiatives that his government is undertaking including those that are on the way.

But some top sources within the CDC said, they have resolved to maintain madam Taylor as the running mate to president Weah.

