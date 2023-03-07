Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - 'Football Is Cruel' - Nigeria Coach Bosso

Nigeria coach Ladan Bosso shared his frustrations after his side were stunned in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations by Gambia on Monday.

The Young Scorpions secured a famous 1-0 victory over the Flying Eagles in Cairo to qualify for their maiden final.

Talisman Adama Bojang scored after eight minutes to send Abdoulie Bojang's charges' through.

Nigeria came into the tournament as strong contenders having won the tournament a record seven times.

Substitute Ahmed Abdullahi won and missed a penalty in the closing stages of the match which Nigeria dominated.

"We lost stupidly, we were naive from the start," a disappointed Bosso.

"We failed to take our chances and we also missed the penalty in the 86th minute.

"I am very frustrated because we had the team to go all the way. Football is cruel.

"We didn't measure up. I congratulate The Gambia for winning," he added.

Gambia joined Senegal in the final of the TotalEnergies U20 AFCON following the Young Teranga Lions comfortable 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Ismailia.