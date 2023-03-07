Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - 'Football Is Cruel' - Nigeria Coach Bosso

6 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nigeria coach Ladan Bosso shared his frustrations after his side were stunned in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations by Gambia on Monday.

The Young Scorpions secured a famous 1-0 victory over the Flying Eagles in Cairo to qualify for their maiden final.

Talisman Adama Bojang scored after eight minutes to send Abdoulie Bojang's charges' through.

Nigeria came into the tournament as strong contenders having won the tournament a record seven times.

Substitute Ahmed Abdullahi won and missed a penalty in the closing stages of the match which Nigeria dominated.

"We lost stupidly, we were naive from the start," a disappointed Bosso.

"We failed to take our chances and we also missed the penalty in the 86th minute.

"I am very frustrated because we had the team to go all the way. Football is cruel.

"We didn't measure up. I congratulate The Gambia for winning," he added.

Gambia joined Senegal in the final of the TotalEnergies U20 AFCON following the Young Teranga Lions comfortable 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Ismailia.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.