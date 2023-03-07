Africa: Gambia U20 Goalkeper Dampha Savours 'Extraordinary' Feeling

6 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Gambia goalkeeper Pa Ebou Dampha says qualifying for their first TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final is an extraordinary feeling for him and team-mates.

The young goalkeeper was in great form for the Young Scorpions in their semi-final match against Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday.

Adama Bojang scored the all important goal on seven minutes but Abdoulie Bojang's charges needed Dampha as he made a crucial save in the second half.

"It is extraordinary and indescribable what we are going through and what we achieved," Dampha said after the match.

Dampha conceded a penalty for a challenge on Ahmed Abdullahi five minutes from time but he made himself big in the resulting spot kick as Abdullahi fired against the post.

"I'm proud to be Gambian, proud of our solidarity on the pitch and proud of the coach," the emotional Pa Ebou Dampha said.

The Gambia finished the match with ten men following Haruna Rashid Njie's sending off late on.

They will now face their neighbours Senegal in the final of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 on Saturday, 11 March at the Cairo International Stadium at 19:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

"We are in the final, we are there now, we have to win this derby against Senegal. Gambia and Senegal are the same country," he added.

