Liberia: Shaita Angels Makes Return to LFA Women's Top Flight

Monrovia — Following their relegation to the lower league of Liberia Football Association Women's division last season the girls of Shaita Angels are back in top flight Liberian football.

Shaita Angels qualified to the women's upper division with four game remaining in the lower league.

The Girls from Careysburg sealed their qualification with 7-1 Victor over Tap Tap FC at the George Technical Center in Careysburg.

Malusu Blama got her first hat-trick of theqq season against Tap Tap.

The Little Magician has now scored six goals in the league this season

Julia Carlson score a brace followed by a goal each from Erica Parson and Nelresa Teah goals were enough to sink Tap Tap FC.

The weekend result means Shaita Angels have mathematically booked their place in Upper league for the 2023/2024 season after the got relegated from Upper league last season from the relegation playoff.

Shaita Angels are top of the log with 45 points from 18 games. They are one point above second place Ravia Angles that have qualified also, six points above Just FC that are third and 16 points above Small Town that are fourth.

Shaita have lost just one of their 18 games played in the league. They won 14 and drew three of the other 17 games, scoring a total of 59 goals and conceding 10.

At the end of the season, the top three teams in the lower league will be promoted to the top flight.