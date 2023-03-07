Liberia: Shaita Angels Makes Return to LFA Women's Top Flight

7 March 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C.Walker

Monrovia — Following their relegation to the lower league of Liberia Football Association Women's division last season the girls of Shaita Angels are back in top flight Liberian football.

Shaita Angels qualified to the women's upper division with four game remaining in the lower league.

The Girls from Careysburg sealed their qualification with 7-1 Victor over Tap Tap FC at the George Technical Center in Careysburg.

Malusu Blama got her first hat-trick of theqq season against Tap Tap.

The Little Magician has now scored six goals in the league this season

Julia Carlson score a brace followed by a goal each from Erica Parson and Nelresa Teah goals were enough to sink Tap Tap FC.

The weekend result means Shaita Angels have mathematically booked their place in Upper league for the 2023/2024 season after the got relegated from Upper league last season from the relegation playoff.

Shaita Angels are top of the log with 45 points from 18 games. They are one point above second place Ravia Angles that have qualified also, six points above Just FC that are third and 16 points above Small Town that are fourth.

Shaita have lost just one of their 18 games played in the league. They won 14 and drew three of the other 17 games, scoring a total of 59 goals and conceding 10.

At the end of the season, the top three teams in the lower league will be promoted to the top flight.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.