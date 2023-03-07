Liberia: President Weah's Motorcade Accident Victim Still Battling Bone Fractures?

Monrovia ____ It is four years, since the press vehicle in the motorcade of President George Weah collided with another vehicle belonging to former Associate Justice Wilkins Wright, near Gbarnga, Bong County on February 10, 2019.

The accident left two dead, including Gabriel Wilson, commonly known as Executive Horn, an employee of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, a traditional horn blower to the President.

Following the accident, President Weah ordered two of the victims, Gabriel Mills and Jerry Gaye, who sustained serious bone fractures flown to neighboring Ivory Coast for further medical attention. Since then, the Liberian leader has been honoring this commitment to see to it that the two accident victims are given the best treatment and reunited with their families.

Gabriel Mills is an employee of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and Jerry Gaye was a reporter of Prime FM assigned at the Executive Mansion.

What is the health status of the two who sustained the bone fractures?

Though the two seriously wounded victims are back to Liberia, journalist Jerry Gaye continues to complain of a constant internal pain in his leg. Our reporter, who visited him over the weekend, explaining the severity of the journalist's condition, noted that he (Jerry Gaye) cannot do normal activities.

Jerry Gaye, according to the reporter is always indoor due to the inability to move his leg and walk.

Speaking in an interview, journalist Gaye narrated that he has been experiencing pain and on the 14th of January, 2023, he woke up from bed with a severe pain in the affected leg, thus preventing him from walking. "I woke up that morning with a strange pain and feeling; I can't move my leg neither stand on it to leave the bed and go in the bathroom. With this, I immediately contacted my Doctor and he advised that I do an X-ray to know what's going on with my leg", he explained.

According to him, after doing the X-ray and presented the film, the orthopedic doctor told him that there was a problem with the implant (a medical device used in surgical operation to support a damaged or broken bone) and recommends another surgery.

Journalist Gaye continued that "after the doctor gave me the result of the X-ray and the need to do a new surgery, I called President Weah's Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh to inform him know what the doctor has explained concerning my health".

Mr. Kelgbeh, according to Gaye, instructed the doctor to do a quotation to show the cost for the treatment of the injured journalist. The quotation was reportedly prepared on the 23rd of January 2023 and emailed to Mr. Solo Kelgbeh and a hardcopy sent to the Minister of State Mr. Wesseh Blamoh.

Regrettably, Jerry noted that since the document was prepared and shared with Solo Kelgbeh and the Minister of State, nothing has been done towards his treatment despite several calls and messages. According to him, all he gets from the two is continuous promises and the two officials have recently resulted into not responding to his phone calls and messages in spite of his appalling health condition.

Appeal for help

Jerry, a 37 year-old and father of three, is meanwhile appealing to President Weah to underwrite his medical cost like he has done previously to avoid complications. The cost of his treatment (surgery, admission, post ops follow-up and rehabilitation) is estimated a little over 4K US Dollars. The ailing journalist is also appealing to other Liberians home and abroad to aid him seek medical attention.