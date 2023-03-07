Liberia: 100 Amputees Benefit From Prostheses Initiative

Monrovia — One hundred amputee individuals in three of Liberia's fifteen sub-political divisions are benefiting from a Prostheses Initiative through Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy-Liberia in collaboration with First Rate Charity Foundation - Ghana with support from Giving Dignity-the Hand Project-Germany.

Prostheses are a medical term of replacing an individual limb with artificial limbs as well as other body parts.

The three counties where the Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy- Liberia in collaboration with First Rate Charity Foundation- Ghana will be conducting the five days Prostheses Initiative is in Montserrado, Bong and Nimba.

Speaking Sunday at the start of the Prostheses Initiative in Monrovia at the Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy-Liberia, the entity's Executive Director, Samuel S. Hennings, indicated that the current exercise is a start-of program that will birth the extension of the initiative to other parts of Liberia.

Mr. Hennings said he was grateful to First Rate Charity Foundation - Ghana and Giving Dignity, the Hand Project- Germany to partnership with Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy- Liberia to undertake a worthwhile advantage in replacing the limbs of Liberians who have amputated arms.

"One thing that get me to be so impressive about this initiative is that all the materials and components to carry out the replacing of the beneficiaries limbs (arms) are in Liberia through the partnership with First Rate Charity Foundation-Ghana and Giving Dignity, the Hand Project-Germany", he pointed out.

Mr. Hennings disclosed that he was happy from the turnout of beneficiaries in Montserrado County, which he says it shows that they are excited over replacing their limbs (arms) and many people will benefit as the initiative will definitely restore their dignity.

He stated that Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy will shortly embark on a nationwide survey to gather information and statistics on the people who have the arms amputated that will enable to First Rate Charity Foundation-Ghana and Giving Dignity, the Hand Project - Germany to send those materials.

Mr. Hennings: "The beneficiaries who are benefiting from the Prostheses Initiative will use the artificial hands from four years and we have enough materials to have those artificial hands repaired when they get damaged".

He narrated that the in Bong County the exercise will be done at the Phebe Hospital and at the Ganta Rehabilitation Center in Nimba County.

Mr. Hennings however, called on the Government of Liberia to create the space for the Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy-Liberia to carry on it work to have those arms amputated to be rehabilitated to have them dignified and make them dependence in their lives.

For his part, First Rate Charity Foundation-Ghana Founder, Gideon Awuah Wiredu, disclosed that he was very pleased to extend the Foundation's services to parts of the African Continent, especially to Liberia.

"The partnership you are seeing where today will be a continue partnership between the three entities-Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy-Liberia, First Rate Charity Foundation-Ghana and Giving Dignity-the Hand Project-Germany", Mr. Wiredu stressed.

He said the cost of getting an individual arm (limb) to be replaced is one thousand United States Dollars but with First Rate Charity Foundation-Ghana and with support from Give Dignity-the Hand Project-Germany it is being given out freely in a sense to restore their dignity.

Mr. Wiredu said we are providing them this because with an amputated arms it is well hard for them to do their own job but when the arms are replaced, their dignity has been restored because they will be able to work and do other things as a physically person can do.

He said he look forward to strengthen the already existing partnership between Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy-Liberia and First Rate-Ghana but appeal to the Liberian Government to reduce the fees pay to bring materials into Liberia through the airport as well as other philanthropic organizations to help in buttressing in the work in Liberia including well-meaning Liberians.

Sheng Medicom Physiotherapy-Liberia recently established in the country is providing services in stroke rehabilitation, sport injuries, musculoskeletal, neuro rehabilitation and movement system analysis, among others.

First Rate Charity Foundation-Liberia is a charity with the aim of creating a brighter future for youths and persons with special needs and disabilities.

It main objectives are to transform the lives of children, youth and aged in the less privileged communities by offering support, training, empowerment and exposure to life changing innovations.

Give Dignity-the Hand Project-Germany has been set-up to accept donations which will be used to assist with the distribution of wheelchairs and prosthetic hands and arms in developing countries.