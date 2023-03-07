Africa: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Demands New 'Revolution' of Support for Least Developed Countries

Doha, Qatar — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there should be no more excuses by wealthy nations in supporting Least Developed Countries (LDCs) if the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must be achieved by the end of the decade.

For LCDs, Guterres said these goals represent "survival itself -- from poverty-eradication, to food, health, clean water and sanitation."

At the opening of the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha on Sunday, Guterres, in his three-point proposal said the surest way to do this is the successful implementation of the Doha Programmes of Action (DPOA), a ten year plan adopted by LDCs nations to speed up sustainable development to boost prosperity.

"The Doha Programme of Action is a practical guide to address all these issues," Guterres said. "It contains concrete targets and deliverables such as a 'Sustainable Graduation Support Facility,' an 'Investment Support Centre', and an 'Online University', which can play a game-changing role in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals in Least Developed Countries. I call upon Development Partners to support the implementation of these deliverables and the achievement of the Doha Programme of Action targets."

In his three-point proposal, the UN Chief said developing countries need US$500 billion annually to boost development and repay debt.

He said it was time for developed countries to live up to their commitment to provide LDCs with 0.15 - 0.20 per cent of their Gross National Income to invest in manufacturing and technology, and most importantly structural transformation to climb the value chain.

These supports, he added will help LDCs invest in manufacturing and technological capabilities, and better infrastructure and transportation networks and to empower women "at the decision-making tables of government, business and civic life."

Guterres also called for reform in the global financial system through a new Bretton Woods moment. International financial institutions, he said, must develop creative ways to extend financing where the needs are greatest.

And this includes expanding contingency financing and integrating disaster and pandemic clauses into debt instruments. Also, he said it was time to accelerate the re-allocation of Special Drawing Rights from the richest countries to those who need help the most; while calling on multilateral development banks to transform their business model to massively leverage their funds to attract greater flows of private finance at reasonable cost LDCs.

The Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries is taking place in Doha from March 5 to 9, with more than 6,000 people including heads of state and government, representatives from civil society, youth and the private sector attending.

The conference aims to discuss ways to assist the least developed countries around the world, and to mobilize investments to advance their economies to prosperity.

Also speaking, the Emir of Qatar, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, serving as the President of 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries announced a US$60 million support to the implementation of the DPOA and its intended outcome.

"Based on the State of Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the development process of the least developed countries, I announce a financial contribution of a total amount of $60mn, of which $10mn will be allocated for supporting the implementation of the Doha Program of Action activities for the least developed countries, and $50mn will be allocated for supporting the intended outcomes of the Doha Programme of Action and building resilience potential in the least developed countries."

He urged development partners to follow Qatar's example for the successful implementation of DPOA.

The Chairman of the LDCs' leaders, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera called for a united front to ensure the DPOA is a success.

Chakwera thanked the Qatari Government for hosting the conference, and praised the Gulf State for its massive progress in the last 25 years, adding Qatar's transformation should inspire LDCs' countries.