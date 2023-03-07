Liberia: NPA Gets New Patrol Boat to Tighten and Enhance Security Operations

Monrovia — The National Port Authority (NPA) has commissioned a new patrol boat to detect, deter and enhance waterfront security at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Consistent with the operational security plan of the Port, the launch of the new patrol boat serves of paramount importance to the overall safety and security of international vessels navigating the Ports of Liberia.

The new patrol boat will also play a critical role in the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) protocols at the Freeport to ensure full statutory certification and compliance.

In separate remarks at the Commissioning ceremony last week Wednesday, Simon Chea, Director of Maritime Security and Chief ISPS Compliance Officer along with NPA's Deputy Corporate Security Coordinator Barclay Dennis Jr, described the move as a dream come true and fulfillment of NPA's Boss commitment to the US Coast Guide's recent routine Inspection to Liberia.

Also speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, Madam Diana Nebo, Col. Logan Davis, Director of the Liberia Sea Port Police, praised the NPA boss' leadership ability to have solved such pressing issue which will enable the LSP to prevent security threats to Vessels Operations at the Port.

The LSP boss averred that the lack of patrol boat(s) at the Freeport for about Six to Ten years has been a major challenge to the detection of crimes at the waterfront and prevention of unauthorized access to ships navigating the Port of Liberia.

He, therefore, warned would-be perpetrators to be fully aware of the Liberia Sea Port Police as they are resolved to launch rigorous routine waterfront security patrol to protect the Port in straight compliance to the ISPS Code.