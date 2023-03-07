Liberia: LRA Takes Tax Awareness to 5 Southeastern Counties

7 March 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Taxpayer Services Division of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has concluded a 15-day intensive tax awareness and education campaign across five southeastern counties of Liberia.

The tax awareness initiative in Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh counties included road shows, business stakeholders' engagements, distribution of several tax education literature, and appearances on radio shows.

The drive is part of the LRA's determined efforts to enhance voluntary tax compliance and boost revenue collection.

Business and property owners, individuals, and citizens were educated on Real Property Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Excise Tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Withholding Tax, among others.

They were also informed and educated about the categories of taxpayers, Tax Identification Number (TIN) registration requirements and processes, customs duties, taxpayers' obligations, and import procedures including the importance and benefits of tax payment.

The tax education and awareness campaign also covered the training of LRA staff assigned at Tax Business Offices (TBOs) and Customs Business Offices (CBOs) in the targeted counties of Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh.

They were trained in customer service, key responsibilities, and taxpayers' engagement methods.

During the exercise, several taxpayers and citizens expressed interest in paying taxes and encouraged the LRA to do more awareness and education to boost tax compliance.

They indicated that understanding the various tax kinds and payment processes, through education and awareness, build a firm pillar in seeking tax compliance, expanding the tax net, and promoting revenue growth in Liberia.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.