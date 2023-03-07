Liberia: LRA Takes Tax Awareness to 5 Southeastern Counties

Monrovia — The Taxpayer Services Division of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has concluded a 15-day intensive tax awareness and education campaign across five southeastern counties of Liberia.

The tax awareness initiative in Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh counties included road shows, business stakeholders' engagements, distribution of several tax education literature, and appearances on radio shows.

The drive is part of the LRA's determined efforts to enhance voluntary tax compliance and boost revenue collection.

Business and property owners, individuals, and citizens were educated on Real Property Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Excise Tax, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Withholding Tax, among others.

They were also informed and educated about the categories of taxpayers, Tax Identification Number (TIN) registration requirements and processes, customs duties, taxpayers' obligations, and import procedures including the importance and benefits of tax payment.

The tax education and awareness campaign also covered the training of LRA staff assigned at Tax Business Offices (TBOs) and Customs Business Offices (CBOs) in the targeted counties of Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh.

They were trained in customer service, key responsibilities, and taxpayers' engagement methods.

During the exercise, several taxpayers and citizens expressed interest in paying taxes and encouraged the LRA to do more awareness and education to boost tax compliance.

They indicated that understanding the various tax kinds and payment processes, through education and awareness, build a firm pillar in seeking tax compliance, expanding the tax net, and promoting revenue growth in Liberia.